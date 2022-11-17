renBTC Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. renBTC has a total market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $16,528.62 or 0.99626925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

