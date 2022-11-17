Render Token Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $123.12 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

