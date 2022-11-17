Rene Bernards Buys 52,500 Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) Director Rene Bernards purchased 52,500 shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIXT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Lixte Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

