Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCII. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.
Rent-A-Center Trading Down 2.3 %
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 30.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.