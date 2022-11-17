Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Repay from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.90.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Repay has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $20.28.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Institutional Trading of Repay

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $481,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,742.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $481,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,742.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 181,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Repay by 5,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.