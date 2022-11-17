Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calithera Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.