Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thoughtworks in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Thoughtworks’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.72.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 928,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock valued at $674,757. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

