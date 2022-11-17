Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00.

11/1/2022 – Principal Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

11/1/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $90.00.

10/31/2022 – Principal Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

10/31/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $88.00.

10/28/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $80.00.

10/12/2022 – Principal Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Principal Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

10/7/2022 – Principal Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Principal Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Principal Financial Group Inc alerts:

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,455 shares of company stock worth $3,020,428. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.