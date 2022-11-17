Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bill.com (BILL)

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $183.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $269.00 to $225.00.

9/30/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $120.00.

9/20/2022 – Bill.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

BILL stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 73,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $132.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $345.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,109 shares of company stock worth $31,084,642. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

