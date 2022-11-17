Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aramark’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aramark Trading Down 0.1 %

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.