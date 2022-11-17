Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Booking (BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $2,370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Booking is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $85.97 on Thursday, reaching $1,927.81. 14,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,815.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,924.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

