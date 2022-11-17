Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $136.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $136.00.

10/12/2022 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $152.00.

9/27/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $147.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $142.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $150.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.84. 35,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,748. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

