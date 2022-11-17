Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):

11/14/2022 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

11/14/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $284.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $219.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $264.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $297.00.

10/21/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $288.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $237.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $333.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $290.00.

10/12/2022 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $336.00 to $291.00.

9/27/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $306.00 to $302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $322.00 to $306.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $264.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $273.00.

9/19/2022 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

ESS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.34. 14,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.17 and its 200-day moving average is $262.67. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.83 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Get Essex Property Trust Inc alerts:

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.