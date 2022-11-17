Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. 169,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Plains All American Pipeline LP alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.