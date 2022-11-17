Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $45.00.

11/16/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $38.00.

11/14/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $42.00.

11/3/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/23/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,347. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Get Tapestry Inc alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.