Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) in the last few weeks:
- 11/16/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $45.00.
- 11/16/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $38.00.
- 11/14/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/11/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $42.00.
- 11/3/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/7/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/26/2022 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 9/23/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,347. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
