Reviewing Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) & Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and Captor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.35 -$14.68 million ($0.27) -0.64

Dakota Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captor Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A Captor Capital -49.00% -38.73% -26.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dakota Gold and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dakota Gold currently has a consensus target price of 5.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Dakota Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

