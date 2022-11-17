Reviewing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions -44.28% -32.74% -17.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Triple P and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than Triple P.

34.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple P and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 4.88 -$6.54 million ($0.23) -7.57

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Streamline Health Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Triple P has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triple P beats Streamline Health Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

