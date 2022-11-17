Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after purchasing an additional 158,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.