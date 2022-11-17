Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 154.9% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 91,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 55,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
