Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 154.9% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 91,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 55,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.54. 352,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,287,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.