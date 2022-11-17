Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
IJK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $87.84.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
