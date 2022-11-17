Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $153.63. 95,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

