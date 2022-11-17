Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys Shares of 2,305 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 88,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,021. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.