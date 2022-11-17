Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $571,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158,565 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,436. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $238.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

