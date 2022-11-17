Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $52.41.

