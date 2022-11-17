Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WPC traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.