Robert W. Baird Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

TJX stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 78.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

