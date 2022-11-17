Robert W. Baird Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.
TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.95.
TJX Companies Stock Up 5.2 %
TJX stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 78.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
