Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.03 and traded as high as C$3.16. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 31,616 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.87.

Rock Tech Lithium ( CVE:RCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

