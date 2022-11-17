Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,962.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE RKT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 15,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,257. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

