Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 8.7%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.76. 6,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 802,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

