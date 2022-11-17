Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.36 and a 200 day moving average of $226.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.