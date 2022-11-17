Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Rogue Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

Get Rogue Resources alerts:

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.32 million for the quarter.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogue Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogue Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.