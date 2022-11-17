Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 785,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,590 shares during the period. Roku accounts for approximately 2.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 86,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,894. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $266.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Roku

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

