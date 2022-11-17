Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at UBS Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROOT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Get Root alerts:

Root Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Root has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $90.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Root by 1,833.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Root by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Root by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.