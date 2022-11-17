Rosenblatt Securities Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $103.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $990.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

