Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

