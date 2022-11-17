Round Dollar (RD) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $13.67 or 0.00082260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $71,965.10 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00570978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.48 or 0.29739356 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

