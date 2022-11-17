Roundview Capital LLC Buys 101 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $238.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $348.42.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

