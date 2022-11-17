Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNNE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

