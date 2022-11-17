Roundview Capital LLC Sells 11,138 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $191.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $191.39.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

