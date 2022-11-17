Roundview Capital LLC Sells 647 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

