Royal Bank of Canada Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.28 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.18 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

