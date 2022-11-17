Rublix 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.01 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $373,343.67 and $6.01 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.0179938 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

