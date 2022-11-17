Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.05. 19,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 64,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUP has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.37. The company has a market cap of C$774.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.38.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.