Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 23,096 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $92,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 4.8 %

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 564,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,928. The company has a market cap of $822.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,255 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $5,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.