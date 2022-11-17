Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 419,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.