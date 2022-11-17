Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.