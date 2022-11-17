Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAPMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saipem in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of SAPMY opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

