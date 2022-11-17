Saitama (SAITAMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $42.87 million and $1.01 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00236442 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00095971 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,368,737.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.