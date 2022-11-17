Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.0% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 393.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

CRM traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,339. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $309.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,231 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

