Salvatore Palella Buys 155,530 Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 155,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,559,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Salvatore Palella acquired 200,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Salvatore Palella acquired 79,365 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90.

Helbiz Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HLBZ stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helbiz

Helbiz ( NASDAQ:HLBZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 104.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 978,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helbiz during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 1,748.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 180,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helbiz during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Helbiz



Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

