Salvatore Palella Buys 155,530 Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 155,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,559,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 13th, Salvatore Palella acquired 200,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Salvatore Palella acquired 79,365 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90.
Helbiz Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of HLBZ stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helbiz
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 104.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 978,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helbiz during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 1,748.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 180,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helbiz during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
About Helbiz
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
